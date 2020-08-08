Menu
Donald E. Withrow
1928 - 2020
BORN
March 2, 1928
DIED
August 6, 2020
Age 92, of Eighty Four, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was the Beloved Husband of the late Lois Withrow; Loving Father of Donald "Chuck" (Charlene) Withrow; Proud Grandfather of Lindsey (Scott) Evans and Craig Withrow; Caring Great Grandfather of Keira and Kaiden Evans. Donald is preceded in death by his siblings, Elizabeth Caldwell, John A, Withrow and Kenneth Withrow and parents James and Edna Withrow. When visiting Donald you could always find him outside. Whether in his garden or mowing the grass. He will truly be missed by all. Funeral arrangements are by BEINHAUER-BOGAN. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday 11AM at Woodruff Memorial Park, North Strabane Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Woodruff Memorial Park
, North Strabane Township, Pennsylvania 15317
Funeral services provided by:
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
