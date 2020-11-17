Donald Winston Wright, Jr.



December 3, 1968 ~ November 14, 2020







He was born to Heidi F. Napier and Donald Winston Wright, Sr. in Bremerton, Washington.



Don lost his battle to cancer and renal failure. He was an organ donor and gave the beauty of sight.



He is survived by his mother, Heidi Napier (Elsie Thomas); his father, Don Wright, Sr.; his sister, Faye-Laneé Pickering; and his son, Dillon W. Wright.



Don was well loved by his niece, Alexis Pickering and nephew, Treyvon Pickering, as well as his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



He loved to go shooting handguns, riding motorcycles, fishing, and camping. He liked working with his hands, putting metal artwork kits together and string art. He collected shot glasses and dragon figurines. Enjoyed long drives and spending quality time with his son, Dillon.



Before he become ill, he was a tow truck driver and loved his job.



There will be no funeral services.



Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be at his mother's home, Demember 3, 2020 for immediate family only.





