Donald Yirka
1936 - 2020
BORN
April 23, 1936
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
US Army
vfw
Donald Yirka's passing at the age of 84 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stallings Funeral Home in Pasadena, MD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stallings Funeral Home website.

Published by Stallings Funeral Home on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Stallings Funeral Home
3111 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, Maryland 21122
Funeral services provided by:
Stallings Funeral Home
