Donavan Alan Fernandez passed away peacefully at his home after battling a long-term illness on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the age of 41. He was born to Cheryl Carter and Alan Fernandez on August 26th, 1979 in Ogden, Utah. Donavan grew up in Ogden Utah and Lafayette Colorado, he graduated from Washington High School in Ogden Utah. Inspired by his mother Cheryl, he was the first of his siblings to attend Weber State University and the University of Phoenix and graduated with a degree. After his schooling, he became an employee at Convergys and received multiple awards for his outstanding performance that was also published in the local newspaper. His career included working at Internal Revenue Service, he served as an Official for HIRE, and as a Civilian Aircraft Mechanic at Hill Air Force Base (HAFB), then later became a Facilities Director at Wasatch Care Center. His family and friends referenced him to be a natural self-made entrepreneur.
Donavan was always the life of the party, he loved hot-sauce, nachos, and pulling pranks any opportunity he had. His passions included inspiring himself and others to work out & proper nutrition. His hobbies included fishing, hiking, barbecuing, and watching his favorite football team, the Denver Broncos. Historically nicknamed "Boo Boo" by his mom, he loved the color blue and number 13. Donavan enjoyed time spent making memories with his loved ones, especially his sweetheart Angie. We all enjoyed the self-proclaimed nicknames he chose for all of us, such as Dee, Ry-son, Gucci, T, Bran, My-son, Das, My-niece, My-nephew, Fat-head, Big-head, Mr. Hook, Bone-head, My-auntie, Unc, etc. Always loving everyone with his huge heart, the love he felt for his family and friends was well known. He never missed the opportunity to say, "I love you". Donavan was the light of our family, he could win over anyone with his beautiful smile, infectious laugh, and witty side-splitting humor. He was always there to lend a helping hand for anyone in need including neighbors and strangers. Additionally, the relationships he manifested with his nieces and nephews were something we cherished. He was an important father figure and role model to nieces Chanesea, Dasia, Unique, & Kaliah. Many looked up to him due to the unforgettable impact he made on them and their lives, in which he developed many forever friends. Donavan will be greatly missed by many and your legacy will always live on through your beautiful boys. We love you "Boo Boo!"
Preceded in death by his Grandparents David & Dorothy Carter, Katie Muniz, Tony (Gloria) Fernandez; Cousin Anitra Muniz, Johnny Curry, Cassie Lucinda Cage, and his friend "Doughboy."
He is survived by his sweetheart Angela VanDrimmelen-Fernandez; Children: Anthony Fernandez, Isaiah Fernandez, Justin Fernandez, Joseph Jasso, and Carson Fulton; 10 Grandchildren; Grandfather: Lyle Carter; Parents: Father Alan (Sharon) Fernandez, Mother Cheryl Carter; Step-father: Kurt Engelke; Siblings: Deidre Fernandez, Ryan Fernandez, Andrina (Mike) Fernandez-Voisard, Jamie Fernandez, and Brandon Fernandez; Step-Siblings: Tina (Jon) Smith, Kiersha Engelke, Raymi Shuler, and Mecaela (Zach) King; Aunts/Uncles: Fran (Boomer) Fernandez-Bowman, Rudy (Barbara) Fernandez, Dennis (Ramona) Fernandez, Diane Muniz, Kenneth Fernandez, Andrew (Christine) Muniz, Brian Muniz, Eric Fernandez, Lori Dalaba, Vern (Lynzi) Carter; He was especially close to his cousins Jeremie (Leslie) Dalaba, Jennifer (Robert) Jensen, Jamie (Alden) Carter-Park, Isaiah Lee, Tara Green, George Muniz, Crystal Fernandez, and several more. He had many close friends who called him "Toker" and he referred to as his brothers Emiliano (Melinda) Rocha, Marco Herrera, Lupe Castillo, and Phillip (Lauren) Naylor. In his eyes, all his friends and extended family were his best friends, calling at all hours, just to see if they needed anything.
A private (immediate) family viewing will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Myers Mortuary 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden Utah 84404.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held in Donavan's honor for his family and friends to share memories at Mount Ogden Park, 3144 Taylor Ave Ogden Utah 84403 this Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. This outdoor celebration accommodates the mandatory Covid-19 social distancing requirements. The family has requested to please bring outdoor chairs and face coverings for your family's comfort.
In lieu of flowers, donations for his children would be greatly appreciated at https://fundafamily.com/Donation.aspx?M=24295&C=24542.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.