Donna Ellen Tullis Bitton



December 23, 1933 ~ October 9, 2020







Donna Ellen Tullis Bitton, 86, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 23, 1933, in Ogden, Utah, a daughter of David and Eveline Tullis.



She married her high school sweetheart, Leon Bitton, on August 19, 1953, in North Ogden. They were later sealed in the Logan Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple.



She grew up in Wilson Lane and later moved to Roy, Utah and attended Weber High School. Donna and Leon lived in West Weber for much of their lives until moving to Pleasant View in 1995 soon after their grandchildren were born.



She was an active member of the Pleasant View LDS First Ward. She loved the church and all her friendships that came from it. She held many callings throughout her life.



Donna worked as a seamstress and loved to sew. She used her talent to make quilts, blankets, and clothing. She loved to crochet and craft. In her younger years she enjoyed square dancing with her husband. She also loved playing cards with anyone that came to visit. Donna was always the one to play games, have tea parties, sew, or do crafts with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



Donna had a caring and nurturing spirit and spent much of her life caring for her parents, her children, and later her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Surviving are her daughter Tamie (Scott) Kelsey, Pleasant View; Micah Bitton, Salt Lake City; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister: Dixie Williamson, Hurricane. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon; her parents; her two brothers: Lavore and Keith, her two sisters: Darlene and Caroline.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant View 5th Ward Chapel, 900 West Pleasant View Dr. Friends may visit with family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N Washington Blvd. Masks are required for those who attend. Interment, West Weber Cemetery.



The family would like to express thanks to Bristol Hospice.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.