I would like to say that most of you do not know her as "Donna Sue". If you worked in the Training Department, you knew OUR DONNA SUE. I gave her that name as a joke and it stuck. The last time we spoke (within the last month), I was delighted to hear from Donna Sue. We were trying to get together and did not finalize it.. She was a charm and I loved working with her as well as being her friend outside of work. In moving, I lost lots of friends but not Donna Sue. She is not of this world anymore but how can I forget someone that I named?NEVER!

Jim, Donna Sue bragged on your boys & you all the time. How you all did things and it was amazing. Then came the wives and grandbabies... She loved her children.

All in all, Donna Sue was a ten plus and I will never forget her. She holds a special place in my heart that is only for her. I was blessed to have known her.

Judy Barefoot Cameron Friend November 9, 2020