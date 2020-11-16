Menu
Donna Bukoskey
1940 - 2020
BORN
April 19, 1940
DIED
November 13, 2020
Donna Bukoskey's passing at the age of 80 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home - Milltown in Milltown, NJ .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home, Inc.
152 North Main St., Milltown, New Jersey 08850
Nov
18
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church
North Main Street, Milltown, New Jersey 08850
Funeral services provided by:
Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home - Milltown
