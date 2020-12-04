Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donna Eddins
1953 - 2020
BORN
September 19, 1953
DIED
November 29, 2020
Donna Eddins's passing at the age of 67 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Mobile, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donna in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
6040 Three Notch Road, Mobile, Alabama 36619
Funeral services provided by:
Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.