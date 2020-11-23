Donna Gallagher's passing at the age of 97 on Monday, June 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Griffin Family Funeral Chapels in Camarillo, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donna in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Griffin Family Funeral Chapels website.
Published by Griffin Family Funeral Chapels on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.