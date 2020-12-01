Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donna Goncalves
1954 - 2020
BORN
August 3, 1954
DIED
November 29, 2020
Donna Goncalves's passing at the age of 66 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Firtion-Adams Funeral Service in Westfield, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donna in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Firtion-Adams Funeral Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Firtion-Adams Funeral Service on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Firtion-Adams Funeral Service
76 Broad Street, Westfield, MA 01085
Dec
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Firtion-Adams Funeral Service
76 Broad Street, Westfield, MA 01085
Funeral services provided by:
Firtion-Adams Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
So sorry to hear about your mom's passing. She was a faithful member of our church's Thursday morning Bible study. I know she thought the world of her family, and was so proud of her grandchildren. She will be missed.
Kim Gehring
Friend
November 30, 2020