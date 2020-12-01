Menu
Donna Hanscome
1933 - 2020
BORN
January 21, 1933
DIED
October 14, 2020
Donna Hanscome's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sims Funeral Services in Harrodsburg, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sims Funeral Services website.

Published by Sims Funeral Services on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Wilmore Christian Church
304 North Lexington Avenue, Wilmore, Kentucky 40390
Oct
24
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Wilmore Christian Church
304 North Lexington Avenue, Wilmore, Kentucky 40390
Funeral services provided by:
Sims Funeral Services
