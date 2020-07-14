Donna Huss Trimble



September 8, 1931 ~ July 9, 2020



"Together Again"







Donna Huss Trimble, 88, passed away July 9, 2020.



Mom was born in Ely, Nevada on September 8, 1931, a daughter of Clyde B. Sr. and Gladys Lavon Huss. They lived in Ely, Nevada until 1940 when they moved to Ogden, Utah.



On November 12, 1949 she married Kenneth J. Trimble, her most precious and lifelong sweetheart. They were a fun loving, devoted couple for 65 years of marriage. Mom's Kenny passed away on December 23, 2014.



Mom had several jobs throughout her lifetime starting at age 15. Her final job was at Defense Depot of Ogden, Utah from 1979 to 1991. She retired from there after 22 years of dedicated service.



Mom enjoyed life! She and dad moved to Mesquite, Nevada after she retired. They also lived in St. George, Utah. They enjoyed many buffets, a little gambling, bowling, fishing, and camping in their trailer with all their friends. They also skied in their 50s (just to try it.) Mom received her first bike at age 64 and enjoyed doing that. Mom moved back to Ogden, Utah after dad died.



Surviving are one daughter and two sons, Kristie and Craig Field, Brent and Melanie Trimble, and Steven and Darcie Trimble. Mom has 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Mom always said she had such beautiful and loving children she wondered why they stopped at only three. Her grandkids made up for that!



Mom was preceded in death by her mom and dad, Clyde and Gladys; her sister, Carol Heath; her brother, Clyde Huss, Jr.; and all members of dad's immediate family. Mom was the last survivor.



The family would like to thank and express much gratitude and love to Treeo Senior Living in South Ogden and "Our House" Assisted Living in North Ogden. To all the staff, CNAs, hospice and everyone involved with Mom's care before and during this time of COVID 19 isolation your love and support was needed as you became family with her during this trying time. "We love you all."



Due to COVID 19 restrictions a graveside service will be held for immediate family only on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.. There will be no viewing per mom's wishes.





