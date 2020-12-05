Menu
Donna Jardine
1951 - 2020
BORN
September 7, 1951
DIED
December 1, 2020
Donna Jardine's passing at the age of 69 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Manns Family Funeral Home in Livonia, MI .

Donna

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Manns Family Funeral Home website.

Published by Manns Family Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Manns Family Funeral Home
17000 Middlebelt Road, Livonia, Michigan 48154
Dec
7
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Manns Family Funeral Home
17000 Middlebelt Road, Livonia, Michigan 48154
Funeral services provided by:
Manns Family Funeral Home
