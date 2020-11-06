Donna Lou Moser Jensen



1933 ~ 2020







Donna Lou Moser Jensen passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family, after years of suffering from chronic pain.



She was born December 14, 1933, in a log cabin on the property of Grandpa Moser, in Bedford, Wyoming. She was born to Joseph Hyrum Moser and Sarah Walton Moser.



On June 7, 1952 she married Irven Lavell Jensen in Bedford, Wyoming. They were later sealed in the Logan Utah Temple on February 26, 1966.



She was the proud mother of four children, Kristine, L.D., Sheryl, and Clay. She was a wonderful grandmother to 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.



Donna was a nurse's aide/CNA for Weber County and IHC. Then did home healthcare privately for several years. She will be remembered for the loving care she gave to the families.



Donna was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Layton 28th Ward and previously Ogden 29th Ward. She held various positions in the church; (Primary teacher, librarian, Relief Society President). She enjoyed serving others..



She will be remembered for her special Lemon Meringue Pies. She also enjoyed crocheting and quilting. One of her favorite things was playing Pinochle with friends. In her earlier years she and Irven enjoyed square dancing. Donna enjoyed going on many camping trips with her family. She loved spending time with the grandkids, playing board games and teaching them to make pies.



She is survived by her daughters, Kris (J.R.) Nalder, Sheryl (Brent) Pendleton, her son L.D. (Cherie) Jensen, her sister Betty, 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Irven, son Clay, two brothers and one sister.



The family would like to give thanks to IHC Hospice nurse Laura for the loving care she gave to our mother and to her wonderful neighbor Chris Grondahl for always looking out for her.



Because of group limits due to Coronavirus, and health concerns for all, a private family service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.



Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 N. Fairfield Road.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd.



Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.