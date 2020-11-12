Donna King's passing at the age of 91 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Raymond-Wood Funeral Home, P.A. in Dunkirk, MD .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donna in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Raymond-Wood Funeral Home, P.A. website.
Published by Raymond-Wood Funeral Home, P.A. on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.