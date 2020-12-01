Menu
Donna Kobasiar
1924 - 2020
BORN
May 3, 1924
DIED
November 16, 2020
Donna Kobasiar's passing at the age of 96 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rossi and Son Funeral Home - Warren in Warren, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church
2220 Reeves Rd. NE, Warre, Ohio 44483
Nov
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church
2220 Reeves Rd. NE, Warre, Ohio 44483
Funeral services provided by:
Rossi and Son Funeral Home - Warren
