Donna Kobasiar's passing at the age of 96 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rossi and Son Funeral Home - Warren in Warren, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donna in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rossi and Son Funeral Home - Warren website.
Published by Rossi and Son Funeral Home - Warren on Dec. 1, 2020.
