Donna Lahna
1924 - 2020
BORN
August 13, 1924
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Catholic
Donna Lahna's passing at the age of 96 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Miller Funeral Home in Coshocton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donna in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Miller Funeral Home website.

Published by Miller Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street, Coshocton, OH 43812
Nov
22
Wake
5:30p.m.
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street, Coshocton, OH 43812
Nov
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
805 Main St., Coshocton , Ohio
