Donna Marie Larsen, age 89, surrounded by family passed away peacefully of natural causes on October 14, 2020. She was born on April 13, 1931 to Margaret and Clarence Mann in Scottsbluff, NE. She married Jack M Larsen on February 12, 1950 who preceded her in death in 2012.



Donna was survived by her three daughters Kathy (Dave) Unck, Pam (Mike) Rathburn, Leisa (Scott) Eichmeier and two sons Mark (Lisa) Larsen, John (Patti) Larsen. She was also survived by her siblings Leone Priest, Pat Hersley, Carol (Dennis) Stout and brother Tom (Norma) Mann. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jerry Mann, sister Janice Capper along with brother in-laws Monte Priest and Desmond Capper.



As a young mother, Donna always knew how to balance her family with her work as a dental assistant for more than 20 years. Donna loved family! She loved to play cards, golf, and to travel. She was always willing to make sure she was at every special event for those she loved. No matter how far she needed to go. She loved having holidays, birthdays and special occasions hosted at her home to get the entire family together. We all looked forward to these special times together, because she was such a fantastic cook and hostess. She was a devout member of the Catholic Church. Donna along with her birthday gold envelopes will be greatly missed by her 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated on October 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 210 South Chapel Street, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family October 18, 2020 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. A Vigil with Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m.



The family wants to express our deepest appreciation to Sonya and Kristy from Elevation Hospice for the incredible care and love you showed our mother. Your love and professionalism was always at the highest level.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.