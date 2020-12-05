Donna Lawrence's passing at the age of 86 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dunnichay Funeral Home - Elwood in Elwood, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donna in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dunnichay Funeral Home - Elwood website.
Published by Dunnichay Funeral Home - Elwood on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.