Donna Leclaire
1944 - 2020
BORN
July 12, 1944
DIED
August 19, 2020
ABOUT
US Postal Service
Donna Leclaire's passing at the age of 76 on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. in Upton, MA .

Published by Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Cornerstone Church
5 East Hartford Ave, Uxbridge, Massachusetts 01538
Funeral services provided by:
Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
