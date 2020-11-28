Menu
Donna Lynch
1932 - 2020
BORN
December 10, 1932
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
St. John Lutheran Church
Donna Lynch's passing at the age of 87 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boyd Born Funeral Home in Marion, OH .

Published by Boyd Born Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Boyd Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street, Marion, OH 43302-3906
Nov
28
Burial
Green Camp Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Boyd Born Funeral Home
