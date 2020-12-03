Menu
Donna Marble-Detampel
1932 - 2020
BORN
July 7, 1932
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Donna Marble-Detampel's passing at the age of 88 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lyndahl Funeral Home in Green Bay, WI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lyndahl Funeral Home website.

Published by Lyndahl Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
2771 Oakwood Drive
Nov
30
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
2771 Oakwood Drive
Funeral services provided by:
Lyndahl Funeral Home
