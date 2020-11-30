Menu
Donna Mazzuca
1936 - 2020
BORN
July 18, 1936
DIED
November 24, 2020
Donna Mazzuca's passing at the age of 84 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin in Algonquin, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin, IL 60102
Dec
3
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin, IL 60102
