In the early evening of November 23, 2020, our dear sweet baby sister, Donna DeMonge Neill lost her two-year battle with lung cancer.



Donna was above all a devoted mother to Tyler, a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews. She was also a wonderful and caring friend to many as well as her furry friends.



Tyler and Leanne were granting Donna her greatest wish to be a grandmother to Hollis Ashley, due in April.



Donna was born November 9, 1954, in Key West, Florida to Bob and Ann DeMonge. Donna was the youngest of five children. She lived there until the age of two then moved to Utah.



She attended Davis County Schools. She graduated from Clearfield High School in 1973. Shortly after graduation, she began work at Trammel Crow where she met many of the friends she continued to have throughout the rest of her life.



In 1977 she was married to Tom Neill and of that marriage, they created two children. Many hearts were broken when their first child Ashley was stillborn. Donna's greatest joy in life was her son Tyler. She often said that her proudest achievement was having a son like Tyler and the wonderful open relationship that they had. They were each other's friend. She loved him so much.



In 1987 she began another career at Paint Sundries Solutions where she continued to work for 20 years. She worked briefly for Lancaster Distribution and in 2010 began a new career at HAFB. Donna loved crafting, football games, movies, going to casinos, and the fun times with her friends.



Preceding Donna's death was her daughter Ashley, her parents Bob and Ann, her brother Jim, and brother-in-law Wayne as well as numerous friends.



Surviving is her loving son Tyler (Leanne), sisters; CD DeMonge and Marilyn Griffin of Roy, and Barbara Colemere of Mesa. Also, her niece Bobbi (Lenny), nephews Gary (Paula), and Jim (Whitney). As well as her great-nieces and nephews Avery, Cade, Connor, Colton, Ryann, and Blake, all of Mesa. Family always came first.



Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held.



In Lieu of flowers, please hug your loved ones.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.