Age 85, of Irwin, passed away on July 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Allen Remaley. Loving mother of Lynna (Ron Piazza) Shogan, Rae Lynn (Michael) Milan and Melissa (Sidney) Collins. Grandmother of Alyssa Milan, Sidney Collins and Shayne Collins. Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in North Versailles, PA.

