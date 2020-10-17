Donna Miller Roberts, 83, passed away peacefully at her home on October 14, 2020 after a long battle with chronic disease. In spite of this, she maintained her positive view on the world all the way to the end.
Donna was born on November 22, 1936 in Ogden, Utah to Mary Wilcox and William P. Miller. She was the third daughter of five daughters (also known as "the beautiful Miller girls"). She grew up in Ogden until her sophomore year in high school, when the family moved to Salt Lake City where she attended East High School. After returning to Ogden, she graduated from Ogden High School in 1955. She met her husband, Stanley Roberts at Brigham Young University in 1958 and married the same year on August 20. She was married to the love of her life for 62 years. They were blessed with three children, Scott, Curtis and Stacie.
Donna graduated from Weber State College, where her father served as president, in 1972 with her bachelor's degree. She began work as a member of the faculty in business education shortly thereafter. Later she completed her master's degree at Utah State University in 1975. She served on the faculty at Weber State until her retirement in 2003. While at Weber State, she also started a business, The Word Center, with a colleague.
Donna served the community, her church, and Weber State with great passion throughout her life. She truly "bled purple" throughout her professional career, including guiding her children through their higher education at Weber State as well. While there she served as Faculty Association President and chair of the Utah State Commission for the Status of Women. Donna was honored as the Utah Business Teacher of the Year in 1999. She continued to support Weber State after retirement as president of the Emeriti Alumni Association, ultimately being honored with her husband as Emeriti Alumni Homecoming Royalty in 2010.
Donna was deeply committed to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and demonstrated this in service throughout her life. Her most treasured calling was as the Pleasant View Stake Relief Society President. She also served with her husband as a Church Service Missionary at the Salt Lake City Conference Center for six years.
To everyone she knew, Donna was the most positive person in the world. She never seemed to have a "bad day." She was generous to a fault and was as kind and caring as anyone could be. Donna truly lived her life in service of others. Always. She loved her family, including her four sisters, more than anything else in the world. Adventure, travel and just "having fun" were among her favorite things.
Donna is survived by her husband Stanley, her children Scott (Jenny), Curtis (Marsha) and Stacie Petersen (Ron) and 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
A memorial open house will be held at Myers Mortuary at 845 Washington Boulevard in Ogden, Utah, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Sunday, October 18. A graveside service will be held the following day for family only. Those not in attendance may view the graveside service at 11 am on Monday, October 19 through the link on her obituary at the Myers Mortuary website at www.myers-mortuary.com
where condolences may also be sent to the family. To watch the service scroll to the bottom of the Myers obituary page at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Weber State University Alumni Association in her honor.
