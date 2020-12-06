Menu
Donna Rolen
1938 - 2020
BORN
August 8, 1938
DIED
November 26, 2020
Donna Rolen's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth in West Portsmouth, OH .

Published by Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Roger W. Davis Funeral Home
1310 3rd St, West Portsmouth, Ohio 45663
Nov
30
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Roger W. Davis Funeral Home
1310 3rd St, West Portsmouth, Ohio 45663
Funeral services provided by:
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
