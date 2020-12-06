Donna Rolen's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth in West Portsmouth, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donna in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth website.
Published by Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth on Dec. 6, 2020.
