Donna Self's passing at the age of 85 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Prater Lampton Mills & Coffey Funeral Home - Hugo in Hugo, OK .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donna in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Prater Lampton Mills & Coffey Funeral Home - Hugo website.