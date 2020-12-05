Donna Seymour's passing at the age of 61 on Saturday, October 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton, NH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donna in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home website.
Published by William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
