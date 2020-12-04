Menu
Donna Sprowls
1941 - 2020
BORN
September 11, 1941
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Piaa
Trinity Lutheran Church
Donna Sprowls's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place in Mechanicsburg, PA .

Published by Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Viewing
10:30a.m. - 11:15a.m.
Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory
37 East Main Street, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania 17055
Funeral services provided by:
Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place
