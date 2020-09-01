Donna Nadine Pingree Taylor, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday August 28,

2020 with her girls by her side. She was born September 6, 1927 to Harold and

Vivian Williams Pingree, the second of two daughters. Donna's father passed when

she was young and she, along with her mother and beloved sister, Beverly, became

"The Three Musketeers".



Donna attended Salt Lake City schools including East High School. As a high school

student, she spent two summers riding a bus to Hill Field where she worked

assembling airplane parts and as a secretary. At the University of Utah, Donna was

a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority and many of those women remained her

best friends throughout her life. She received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary

Education in 1948.



Donna married Merrill D. Taylor on February 23, 1949, and they were married for

54 years until his passing in 2003. After waiting several years, together they

adopted two daughters. Carolyn and Nancy became the center of Donna's life.

Having Donna as a mother was the greatest gift in the world for her daughters.



Donna was an outstanding school teacher and touched the lives of many children

in her 30 years of teaching 2nd , 3rd and 6th grade at Liberty, Rose Park and Dilworth

Elementary Schools.



Donna was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served

in many callings. She gave of her time and leadership skills freely as she

volunteered for civic organizations including: Aurora, Children's Service Society,

Friends for Sight Vision Screening, Delta Gamma Alumnae, Salt Lake Council of

Women and Delta Kappa Gamma.



Donna's greatest joys were her family and her garden. She loved having her family

and many others over for Sunday dinner and games. When she wasn't with her

family she was often in her garden. Donna lived her life as an example of

generosity, kindness, unconditional love, courage, acceptance, a positive attitude,

and how to enjoy each and every moment in life. She was loved by everyone that

met her and she will be dearly missed.



We are so grateful for the caring staff at The Wellington who assisted Donna with

her daily needs during her last years.



Donna is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Christensen (Frank) and Nancy Taylor

(Lori); her grandchildren, Courtney Reid (James), Alyssa Feenstra (Chris), Dylan

Proesch and Addison Taylor; her great-grandchildren, Abigail and Charlotte

Feenstra and Miles Reid; a niece, Patricia Hemming; a nephew, Robert Felt and

special "related by love" family members, Kristy Proesch, Kathy Torkelson and

Karen Vong and family.



Donna was preceded in death by her parents, husband; Merrill, sister and brother-

in-law; Beverly and Thomas Felt



A viewing will be held at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main St, Bountiful where friends

may visit Thursday evening, September 3 between 6:00 and 8:00 PM. Family

graveside services will be held on Friday, September 4 with interment in the Salt

Lake City Cemetery.



Services can be viewed on the Russon Mortuary & Crematory Facebook page at 12:00 pm.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.