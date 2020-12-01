Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donna Thurman
1929 - 2020
BORN
September 23, 1929
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
American Diabetes Association
Donna Thurman's passing at the age of 91 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donna in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Colwell Memorial Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Colwell Memorial Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Colwell Memorial Home
515 State Street, Beardstown, IL 62618
Funeral services provided by:
Colwell Memorial Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.