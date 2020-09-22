Donna May Godwin Tuveson 90 passed away on September 14, 2020, at her home in Brigham City, Utah. Born on May 9, 1930 in Mondovi, Washington to Henry Emil and Dorothy Mae Smith Godwin. She married James Clifford Tuveson on March 7, 1955, preceded her in death on November 2, 2014. She loved making quilts, crocheting, but her real passion was her Roses they were the talk of the neighborhood.

She is survived by her children Rita Criger, Laura Desmarais (Gary Seger), Kathy Painter (Frank) and Jerry Deatry (Chrys), and Julia Deatry Duke and Steve Deatry. She has 8 Grandchildren, 23 Great Grandchildren, 3 Great-Great Grandchildren also 3 brother-in-laws (Kenneth Tuveson, Thomas Tuveson and Tom Vantrease, and Sister Lois Fried, sister-in-law Violet Godwin.

Viewing to be held Tuesday Sept 22, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 east 200 South, Brigham City, (Please wear your masks because of Covid-19. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday Sept. 22, 2020 at the Smithfield Cemetery at 11:30 am.

She will be dearly loved and missed.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Kylie Johnson, Michelle Douglass, Dr. Layne Barnes, and David Wilding Jr. for the kindness and care they showed Donna.



Click this link to view additional details about Donna's Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/donna-may-tuveson





Published by Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.