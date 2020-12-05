Menu
Donna Vavala
1942 - 2020
BORN
December 27, 1942
DIED
September 6, 2020
Donna Vavala's passing at the age of 77 on Sunday, September 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by McGan Cremation Service LLC in Inverness, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McGan Cremation Service LLC website.

Published by McGan Cremation Service LLC on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
McGan Cremation Service LLC
