Donna Ward
1930 - 2020
BORN
December 24, 1930
DIED
November 23, 2020
Donna Ward's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home in Woodstock, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue, Woodstock, IL 60098
Dec
5
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney
1211 North Seminary Avenue / P.O. Box 22, Woodstock, Illinois
I just heard from my daughter inlaw, Karrie Gibson, whose. sister saw the obit for Donna. and called her. I very much want to attend her visitation, but this is so sudden, I have an appointment in River Forest.
Subsequently, I can only say that I loved Donna, as a person, and as a diligent employee at both the Pharmacy, and at Habersham Plantation.
I miss her already. I would sign this Alice and Bob, but I lost Alice on October the 24th. Irregardless, I am signing as Alice and Bob Gibson, because I know that Alice loved her also.
Robert Gibson
Coworker
December 3, 2020
Kelly...we are sorry to learn of Donna’s passing.. what a beautiful life she had...she was special and am sorry I didn’t appreciate her more. Pam and Brad Rice
Pamela Rice
December 1, 2020