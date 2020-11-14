Menu
Donna Whitmer
1942 - 2020
BORN
December 4, 1942
DIED
November 12, 2020
Donna Whitmer's passing at the age of 77 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hale Sarver Funeral Home in West Milton, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St., West Milton, OH 45383
Nov
16
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Miami Memorial Park
, Covington, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
