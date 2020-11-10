Donnal Rodney Adams, 80, passed away on November 8, 2020. He was born August 22, 1940 in Salt Lake City the son of Grace Alberta Robbins and Andrew Charles Adams. He graduated from Granite High School in 1959.
Don married Linda Morgan February 26, 1962 in the Salt Lake Temple. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. He served in the National Guard beginning in 1959 and then was called to active duty in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1965 during the Berlin Crisis.
Don owned his own heating and air conditioning company for 48 years.
He loved spending time with his family, they were always his number one priority. He enjoyed woodwork, camping and puttering around. He always had a project going and he could fix anything. He also owned a beaver ranch in Wyoming.
Don is survived by Linda, his wife of 58 years; children Brenda Schwartz, Jeffrey Adams (Jennie), Mellany Loomis (Guy), Amanda Dana (Duskey), Matthew Adams (Melanie), Melissa Adams (Karen) and Brendon Adams; 25 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and siblings Alvin Adams (Joyce), Judy Milar (Ken), Kim Adams (Debbie). He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Carolynn Miller and granddaughter Andrea.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Poplar Ward, 2123 N 2000 W., Farr West with a viewing held prior from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Interment, Willard Precinct Cemetery.
The services will be live-streamed on Don's obituary on Myers Mortuary website www.myers-mortuary.com
where condolences may also be sent to the family.
