Donnie Coudriet
1967 - 2020
BORN
March 31, 1967
DIED
November 9, 2020
Donnie Coudriet's passing at the age of 53 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Niles, OH .

Published by Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
WM Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC
614 Warren Ave, Niles, Ohio 44446
Nov
13
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
WM Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC
614 Warren Ave, Niles, Ohio 44446
Funeral services provided by:
Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
