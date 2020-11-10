Menu
Donnie Hopkins
1946 - 2020
BORN
July 4, 1946
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Donnie Hopkins's passing at the age of 74 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lawrence Funeral Home in Chapel Hill, TN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lawrence Funeral Home website.

Published by Lawrence Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Lawrence Funeral Home
203 S. Horton Pkwy, Chapel Hill, Tennessee 37034
Funeral services provided by:
Lawrence Funeral Home
