Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donnie Latham
1945 - 2020
BORN
December 14, 1945
DIED
November 14, 2020
Donnie Latham's passing at the age of 74 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville in Evansville, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donnie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Boone Funeral Home - Evansville website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville on Nov. 16, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN 47715
Nov
18
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN 47715
Funeral services provided by:
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Donnie was a great friend .He will be missed by everyone who new him.
robert cawhorn
Friend
November 15, 2020