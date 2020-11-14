Donnie Molock's passing at the age of 70 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Henry Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, MD .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donnie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Henry Funeral Home, P.A. website.
Published by Henry Funeral Home, P.A. on Nov. 14, 2020.
