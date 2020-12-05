Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donnie Stanley
1943 - 2020
BORN
April 13, 1943
DIED
October 29, 2020
Donnie Stanley's passing at the age of 77 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ocean View Funeral Homes & Cremation Services in Conway, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donnie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ocean View Funeral Homes & Cremation Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ocean View Funeral Homes & Cremation Services on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ocean View Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.