Donovan Glover
1999 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1999
DIED
November 9, 2020
Donovan Glover's passing at the age of 21 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - Lithonia in Lithonia, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donovan in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - Lithonia website.

Published by Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - Lithonia on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Dawn Memorial Park
4685 Glenwood Rd, Decatur, Georgia 30035
Funeral services provided by:
Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - Lithonia
