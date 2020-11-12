Menu
Dora Gourley
1932 - 2020
BORN
January 21, 1932
DIED
November 6, 2020
Dora Gourley's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nampa Funeral Home in Nampa, ID .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dora in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nampa Funeral Home website.

Published by Nampa Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Nampa Funeral Home
415 12th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651
Nov
13
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Dille Center
115 14th Ave. So., Nampa, Idaho
Nov
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Nampa Funeral Home
415 12th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651
Dora May was my wife, Lea's favorite aunt and I considered her my aunt as well . Her sweet smile reflected her sweet demeanor. She will be missed.
Monte Hickman
Friend
November 11, 2020