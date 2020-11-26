Menu
Dora Heath
1942 - 2020
BORN
September 12, 1942
DIED
November 21, 2020
Dora Heath's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia, KY .

Published by Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
31 E and Lavenia Lane, Magnolia, KY 42757
Funeral services provided by:
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
We extend our sympathy to the family at this difficult time.
Pat and Beverly Heath
Beverly Heath
November 22, 2020