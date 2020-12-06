Menu
Dora Simon
1934 - 2020
BORN
November 19, 1934
DIED
December 4, 2020
Dora Simon's passing at the age of 86 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.C. - Watsontown in Watsontown, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Brooks Funeral Home, Turbotville
207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, Pennsylvania 17772
Funeral services provided by:
Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.C. - Watsontown
