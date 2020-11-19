Menu
Dora Stone
1936 - 2020
BORN
June 23, 1936
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Trinity United Methodist Church
Dora Stone's passing at the age of 84 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, Inc. in Columbia, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dora in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home
200 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, Kentucky 42728
Nov
21
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home
200 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, Kentucky 42728
Funeral services provided by:
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, Inc.
