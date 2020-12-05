Menu
Dora Vidrine
1931 - 2020
BORN
January 5, 1931
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Dora Vidrine's passing at the age of 89 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sibille Funeral Home Inc in Port Barre, LA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dora in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sibille Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Sibille Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Sibille Funeral Home Inc
