Dora Winfree
1928 - 2020
BORN
December 12, 1928
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Lafayette Memorial Park
Dora Winfree's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC .

Published by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Lafayette Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
