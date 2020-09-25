Doralee Lawrence Fritz, 56, passed away at home in the presence of loved ones on the morning of September 23, 2020. She fought for years beyond when doctors expected cancer to take her life, and though she was often in pain, she never lost her sense of humor or her unwavering certainty of God's faithfulness to her even in trial and suffering.



Dodie, as her father called her, was born to Jim and Cathy Lawrence in January 1964 in Paterson, NJ, where she lived the first couple years of her life before moving to Salt Lake City, UT. She married Andy Fritz in SLC in March 1982 and together they raised 7 kids, living "life on the Fritz" as Doralee would always say.



Doralee's love for God and people was the hallmark of her life. Her unfailing faith and love for her great God were known to anyone and everyone she met. She never missed an opportunity to unabashedly tell others how good God is, and His love for her was undoubtedly her strength. Doralee often spoke of how our lives are like a tapestry, the back of which looks to be a mess of unruly knots and threads, but it's only when you turn it over that we see the beautiful image God is so intricately and carefully weaving together, for our good and for His glory. Doralee's certain hope in Jesus Christ for eternal life has now been realized, and though we grieve her loss, we rejoice that she is now in the presence of the Lord.



Doralee will be remembered for her gift of gathering and connecting people together. She was a master when it came to entertaining. Whether it was winter sleigh rides in the mountains or a lively feast spread out in her kitchen, you can be sure D would extend an invitation to everyone she could. She was incredibly gifted at including people and making you feel loved by asking how you were doing and affectionately calling you by some term of endearment. In the last weeks and days, even until the last day, Doralee continued to weave connections and relationships between people as family, friends, and caregivers were brought together as they rallied around her to care for her. You couldn't visit Doralee these last weeks without being impacted by the love in action of all those who loved and were loved by Doralee. It truly was a parting gift from her to us.



Doralee is loved and survived by her husband, Andy; dad, Jim Lawrence; mother, Cathy Reynolds (Ray); sister, Michelle Breeze; special niece, Catherine Johnson (Tyler); and her beloved children, Tim (Jamie), Dan (Leigh), Tanesia (Matt), Josiah (Alysa), Andalee (Brendan), Josh, and BrieAnne; and her 5 grandsons, Archer & Rusty, James & Zeke, and Maxtin; as well as many friends and extended family.



Graveside viewing and burial will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10am at Liberty Cemetery, 3930 N 3500 E, Eden, Utah. A celebration of Doralee's life will follow at 11am at Wolf Creek Resort, 3718 N. Wolf Creek Drive, Eden, Utah. At Doralee's request, please don't dress up but please do wear purple in some form or fashion in honor of King Jesus and because it was Doralee's favorite color.



In 2018, Doralee's family was the recipient of a swimming pool in their backyard from Ally's Wish, so at the request of the family, donations in memory of Doralee can be made to: Ally's Wish, P.O. Box 270935, Flower Mound, TX 75027.



